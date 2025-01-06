



At least nine individuals, including eight members of the Dantewada District Reserve Guard (DRG) and their driver, were killed in a Naxalite attack in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on January 6, 2025. The incident occurred when a vehicle carrying the security personnel was targeted with an improvised explosive device (IED) on the Bedre-Kutru Road while they were returning from an anti-Naxal operation.





The attack took place around 2:30 PM as the vehicle, which was part of a convoy returning from a joint operation involving police from Dantewada, Narayanpur, and Bijapur, was struck by the IED.





Initial reports indicate that the vehicle was carrying approximately 20 soldiers, and the blast resulted in multiple casualties, with police confirming that all nine individuals onboard were killed.





This incident marks one of the most significant attacks on security personnel by Naxalites in recent years, following a series of encounters where several Naxalites were killed by security forces in the region





In response to the attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences and reiterated the government's commitment to eradicating Naxalism by March 2026. He emphasized that the sacrifices of the fallen soldiers would not be in vain. Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai condemned the act, describing it as a cowardly response from Naxalites facing pressure from ongoing government operations against them.





The attack follows a recent increase in violence in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, which has been heavily impacted by Naxalite insurgency. The central government has been implementing various strategies aimed at reducing Naxalite influence, including rehabilitation programs for surrenders and community policing initiatives to foster cooperation between local communities and law enforcement agencies.











