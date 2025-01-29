



An encounter occurred in Jharkhand on January 29, 2025, resulting in the death of one Naxalite. The operation involved local police and security forces, specifically the 209 CoBRA battalion.





During the encounter, authorities recovered two INSAS rifles from the scene, indicating a significant engagement with armed Naxalites. The police reported that operations and searches are still ongoing in the area to ensure security and possibly locate more suspects.





