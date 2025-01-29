



Keel Laying of the seventh ship (BY 529, Machilipatnam) of the Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) project was undertaken on 29 Jan 25 in the presence of RAdm Upal Kundu, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command. Senior officials of the Indian Navy and CSL were also present for the ceremony.





With almost all major and auxiliary equipment/ systems sourced from indigenous manufacturers, these ships exemplify the government's Initiative of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”. This milestone, in quick succession of the Keel Laying of the sixth ship in Dec 24 and Launching of the fourth and fifth ships at CSL in Sep 24, demonstrates the steadfast efforts of the Indian Shipyards to meet Indian Navy’s growing operational requirements.





Contract for building eight ASW SWC ships was awarded to Cochin Shipyard Limited by the Ministry of Defence on 30 Apr 19. The ships known as the ‘Mahe’ class, will be equipped with indigenously developed, state-of-the-art underwater sensors, and are envisaged to undertake anti-submarine operations in coastal waters as well as Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO) and Mine Laying Operations.





The first ship of the project is planned to be delivered in early 2025. Besides enhancing Indian Navy’s Anti-Submarine Warfare capabilities, the high indigenous content on these ASW SWC ships is also generating large scale employment and capability enhancement of Indian Manufacturing Units.





PIB







