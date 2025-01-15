



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently met with Spanish Defence Minister José Manuel Albares during his two-day visit to Spain. The talks were characterized as "productive" and focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the defence sector, alongside addressing various regional and global issue.





During this visit, Jaishankar also met with Spanish President Pedro Sanchez and King Felipe VI, reaffirming the long-standing bilateral ties between India and Spain. The discussions emphasized enhancing collaboration in defence, which is a critical area of focus for both nations.





1. Defence Cooperation: Jaishankar and Albares discussed the importance of strengthening defence ties between India and Spain. This reflects a growing engagement in the political and defence domains.





2. Bilateral Relations: The discussions emphasized the need for greater cooperation to broaden the relationship between India and Spain, particularly in the context of the European Union.





3. Global Issues: While specific global issues were not detailed in the snippets, the context suggests that the talks likely included discussions on security challenges and international cooperation in various sectors.





This meeting is part of India's broader strategy to enhance its diplomatic and defence relationships with European nations, reflecting a commitment to multilateral engagement and strategic partnerships.





ANI







