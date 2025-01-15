



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently met with King Felipe VI of Spain during his official visit to Madrid. The meeting, which took place on January 14, 2025, was part of Jaishankar's efforts to strengthen bilateral ties between India and Spain.





During this encounter, he conveyed warm wishes from Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the King, emphasizing the importance of their guidance for advancing India-Spain relations.





Prior to his meeting with King Felipe VI, Jaishankar also met with Spanish President Pedro Sanchez, where he reaffirmed the longstanding partnership between the two nations and discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation.





He highlighted the significance of cultural exchanges and upcoming events, such as the celebration of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026, which will include a Dual Year of Culture, Tourism, and Artificial Intelligence.





Jaishankar's visit follows a recent trip by Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez to India in October 2024, where both leaders inaugurated a military aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara. This visit underscores the growing collaboration between India and Spain across various sectors, including defence and education.





