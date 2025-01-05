



The French Carrier Strike Group (CSG), led by the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier FNS Charles de Gaulle, is set to arrive in India on January 4, 2025. This deployment underscores the strengthening of naval ties between India and France, aimed at enhancing regional security in the Indo-Pacific.





The CSG's visit is part of Mission Clemenceau 25 and includes participation in the 42nd annual Varuna exercise with the Indian Navy. This exercise focuses on improving interoperability between the two navies and preparing for multi-dimensional threats, encompassing air, surface, and submarine challenges.





The India-France partnership has evolved significantly over the past two decades, characterized by numerous joint military exercises and a shared commitment to maintaining maritime security in the Indian Ocean. Both nations recognize the strategic importance of this region, which is vital for global trade routes.





France's presence in the Indo-Pacific serves as a counterbalance to rising geopolitical tensions and reflects a commitment to a free and open maritime environment. This collaboration not only addresses immediate security concerns but also fosters long-term stability in the region.





Following their engagements in India, the French CSG will participate in further multinational exercises such as La Perouse in Indonesia and Pacific Steller in the Pacific Ocean. This ongoing cooperation highlights both countries' dedication to collective maritime security efforts within a broader international framework.



