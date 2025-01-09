

The Indian Army is set to prominently showcase its indigenous weaponry during the upcoming Republic Day parade on January 26, 2025. This year's display will include a range of advanced systems that reflect India's commitment to self-reliance in defence technology.





BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile: This missile, developed through a collaboration between India and Russia, is renowned for its speed and precision. It will be one of the main attractions, underscoring India's advancements in missile technology.





Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher: The enhanced version of the Pinaka system can target enemies up to 45 kilometers away, showcasing significant improvements in artillery capabilities. This system has also been successfully exported, marking a milestone in India's defence exports.





Swathi Weapon Locating Radar: Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and Bharat Electronics Ltd., this radar system is designed to detect enemy artillery and mortars, enhancing the Indian Army's operational effectiveness.





Nag Anti-Tank Guided Missiles: These missiles are engineered to combat armoured threats effectively, adding to the Army's anti-tank capabilities.





Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand: The LCH will demonstrate its versatility and combat readiness, further emphasizing India's indigenous aviation capabilities.





Sarvatra Mobile Bridging System: This system facilitates rapid deployment of troops and equipment across obstacles, showcasing advancements in military logistics and mobility.





Significance of Indigenous Development





The emphasis on indigenously developed weapon systems at the Republic Day parade not only highlights India's technological advancements but also reflects a strategic shift towards self-sufficiency in defence production. This aligns with the broader "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative aimed at reducing dependence on foreign military imports.





The upcoming parade is expected to be a significant event, showcasing not just military might but also India's growing capabilities in defence technology and its commitment to enhancing national security through indigenous innovation.





