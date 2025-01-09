



India is actively pursuing the integration of space technology into its defence strategy, aiming to enhance its military capabilities and secure its position as a global power. Here are the key developments:





India's defence forces are planning to establish an integrated satellite communication grid that will include spacecraft operating in various orbits. This initiative aims to reduce dependency on individual satellites and improve communication resilience across military operations. Air Vice Marshal Pawan Kumar emphasized the importance of this technology at the recent DefSat Conference, highlighting the need for a mix of satellite constellations in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geostationary Orbit (GEO), and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) to enhance operational capabilities.





The Indian Air Force (IAF) is transitioning into the Indian Air & Space Force (IASF), which will involve the addition of 52 new satellites. This transformation is designed to bolster surveillance and warfare capabilities, positioning India at the forefront of modern military strategy without signalling aggression.





India's new Space Policy emphasizes Military-Civil Fusion, which aims to leverage civilian technologies for military applications. This strategy is essential for countering external threats, particularly from nations like China, which have advanced space capabilities. The government is focusing on developing indigenous technologies and fostering partnerships to enhance its space defence capabilities.





India is formulating a comprehensive strategy that integrates military space ambitions with national security objectives. This involves enhancing resilience against potential threats to space assets and developing advanced technologies for space warfare. Recent exercises, such as IndSpaceEx, demonstrate India's commitment to integrating space operations within its military framework.





The Indian government has allocated substantial funds for defense research and development, reflecting its commitment to strengthening strategic capabilities through space technology. This includes investments in satellite systems that support secure communication and surveillance operations.





These initiatives underscore India's recognition of space as a critical domain in modern warfare, driving efforts to enhance its defence infrastructure through advanced space technologies.





Agencies







