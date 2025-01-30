



Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE) has entered into a significant partnership with Apollo Micro Systems Limited (AMS) through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on January 29, 2025. This collaboration is set to last for five years and focuses on the joint research, development, and production of advanced defence technologies.





The MoU outlines a commitment to develop and supply a range of advanced systems including underwater weapons, vehicles, mines, communication systems, and air defence systems. This initiative aims to enhance the capabilities of both companies in meeting the demands of the Indian Defence Forces, paramilitary forces, police organizations, and various government agencies.





A critical element of this partnership is the enhancement of manufacturing infrastructure. Both GRSE and AMS will leverage their existing facilities to produce essential components and sub-assemblies for the new systems. This collaboration also includes modernizing and upgrading existing defence technologies to ensure they remain effective against evolving operational requirements.





Support for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat': The partnership aligns with India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, which seeks to bolster self-reliance in defence manufacturing. By focusing on indigenous capabilities, GRSE and AMS aim to strengthen India's position in both domestic and international defence markets.





The collaboration comes at a time when India is poised for substantial growth in the defence sector, with projected opportunities worth $90-100 billion over the next five to six years. The Indian defence budget for FY25 stands at approximately $74.5 billion, indicating strong government support for local manufacturing initiatives.





This strategic alliance not only aims to fulfil current defence needs but also positions both companies to tap into international markets, thereby expanding their operational scope and enhancing their competitive edge in the defence sector.





Agencies







