



The Indian Navy's P75(I) submarine program is advancing significantly, with critical developments occurring recently. This initiative aims to enhance India's underwater capabilities by constructing six advanced submarines equipped with Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) systems, which allow submarines to operate submerged for extended periods, thereby improving stealth and operational efficiency.





The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has identified the joint bid from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) as the sole compliant proposal for the ₹70,000 crore project. The competing bid from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Spain's Navantia was disqualified due to non-compliance with technical criteria, particularly concerning the AIP system.





Following a thorough evaluation by a technical oversight committee, MDL-TKMS's bid has been opened for further processing. This decision marks a pivotal moment in the program, which has faced delays and bureaucratic challenges since its inception.





If the contract is finalized soon, the first of the six submarines is projected to be delivered within seven years, potentially ready for deployment by 2032. This timeline allows for extensive testing and integration of advanced technologies.





The P75(I) project is integral to India's naval strategy, enhancing its capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region amid increasing maritime challenges. The integration of AIP technology is particularly crucial for maintaining operational readiness in contested waters.





The P75(I) program represents a significant step in modernizing India's naval fleet and achieving greater self-reliance in defence manufacturing. As MDL prepares for commercial negotiations with the Ministry of Defence, this program is set to play a vital role in strengthening India's maritime security and technological capabilities in the coming decades.





