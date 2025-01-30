



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday (January 29, 2025) morning launched its historic 100th launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The GSLV-F15 with the NVS-02 satellite lifted off from the spaceport’s second launch pad at 6.23 a.m. and 19 minutes later the GSLV-F15 with indigenous cryogenic stage placed the NVS-02 satellite in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit as intended.

“I am extremely happy to announce from the spaceport of ISRO that the first launch of this year has been successfully accomplished with the GSLV-F15 precisely placing the NVS-02 satellite into the intended orbit. This mission is our 100th launch from here. This is a significant milestone for our space programme,” said ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan.



India is among the few countries that boast its own satellite configuration in the space for navigation.

The NVS-02 satellite lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota about 6:23 a.m. IST (0053 GMT) aboard the GSLV-F15 rocket, marking the latest step in India’s efforts to expand its Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system.





Designed to provide positioning services over India and surrounding regions, NavIC has been positioned by the country as India’s answer to the US Global Positioning System (GPS), China’s BeiDou, the European Galileo, and Russia’s GLONASS.





