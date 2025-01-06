



Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, the Chief of Air Staff of the Indian Air Force (IAF), recently concluded a two-day visit to the strategically important Lakshadweep Islands, where he conducted a comprehensive review of the combat readiness of the armed forces stationed in the region. This visit, which ended on January 5, 2025, involved interactions with air warriors at Minicoy and Kavaratti Islands, as well as visits to various military establishments.





During his review, Air Chief Marshal Singh emphasized the need for maintaining a high state of readiness in response to evolving geopolitical challenges. He highlighted the IAF's crucial role in addressing emerging contingencies and commended the professionalism of the forward-deployed troops. He urged them to remain vigilant in safeguarding India's national security interests amidst shifting dynamics in the region.





The visit underscores the importance of Lakshadweep Islands as a strategic location for India’s defence posture, particularly in light of increasing regional tensions. Singh's interactions with personnel from the Indian Navy and Coast Guard further reinforced the collaborative efforts among different branches of the armed forces to enhance operational readiness.





PTI







