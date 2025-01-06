



Senior officials from India's commerce ministry and the commercial wings of Indian missions from 20 countries are convening for a three-day meeting from January 6 to 8, 2025, in New Delhi. This meeting aims to discuss strategies to enhance the export of goods and services.





Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will engage with these representatives on January 6, focusing on various critical issues including opportunities and challenges in six key sectors, non-tariff barriers, logistics, World Trade Organization (WTO) matters, and the significance of the Market Access Initiative (MAI).





The participating countries include major economies such as the United States, Australia, France, China, Russia, the UK, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Indonesia. These nations are pivotal as they collectively account for a substantial portion of India’s total exports. The commerce ministry is currently developing a strategy to boost exports in six primary product categories, including engineering goods and electronics.





This initiative comes at a time when India's exports faced a contraction of 4.85% year-on-year in November 2024, highlighting the need for strategic discussions to address challenges and leverage opportunities in international trade.





