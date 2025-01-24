



Donald Trump has recently criticized the "unfair" trade relationship between the United States and China, emphasising his desire for a "level playing field."





In his remarks, he expressed concerns over the existing trade dynamics, which he believes disproportionately favour China over American interests. Trump highlighted that he would consider imposing significantly higher tariffs on Chinese imports if he were to be re-elected, potentially exceeding 60% on certain goods.





Despite his criticisms, Trump also acknowledged his admiration for Chinese President Xi Jinping, noting their positive relationship during his presidency.





He juxtaposed this personal rapport with his administration's hardline trade policies that initiated a trade war against China in 2018. Trump's approach has consistently aimed at compelling China to alter its economic practices to benefit American workers and reduce the trade deficit.





Trump's recent statements reflect a continuation of his confrontational stance on trade, asserting that he intends to revoke China's trade privileges and implement reciprocal measures if he returns to office.





This rhetoric serves as a critique of the current administration's handling of China, which he claims has been too lenient.





ANI







