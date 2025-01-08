Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the strong partnership between India and the European Union (EU) during a recent conversation with Antonio Costa, President of the European Council.





In a statement made on January 7, 2025, Modi declared, "India and the EU are natural partners," highlighting their commitment to enhancing the India-EU Strategic Partnership across various sectors including technology, green energy, digital space, trade, and investments.





The discussion also focused on the upcoming India-EU summit, which is anticipated to take place later this year in India. Both leaders expressed their desire to conclude a beneficial Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and agreed on the importance of collaborating on global and regional issues such as security and international law.





Costa reiterated that India is one of the EU's main global partners and stressed the need for a new strategic agenda to boost their relations.





This dialogue marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties that have been developing since the early 1960s, underpinned by shared values such as democracy and multilateralism.





