



Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently spoke with António Costa, the President of the European Council, who emphasized that India is "one of the EU's main global partners." This conversation took place on January 7, 2025, and marked a significant moment in the ongoing dialogue between India and the European Union.





During their discussion, both leaders acknowledged the substantial progress made in the India-EU Strategic Partnership over the past decade. They expressed a commitment to further strengthen this partnership, particularly in key areas such as trade, technology, investment, green energy, and the digital space. They also highlighted the importance of concluding a mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) promptly.





Looking ahead, Modi and Costa expressed anticipation for the next India-EU Summit, which is expected to be held in India at a mutually convenient time. They also exchanged views on various regional and global developments that are of mutual interest, reinforcing their intention to maintain close communication moving forward.





ANI







