



India has recently reiterated its demand for Pakistan to take decisive action against cross-border terrorism, emphasizing the ongoing threats posed by militant activities originating from Pakistani territory. This call comes in the context of heightened tensions and ongoing discussions at international forums.





During a speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September 2024, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar criticized Pakistan's persistent policy of cross-border terrorism, asserting that such actions would have "consequences" and would ultimately fail. He underscored the need for Pakistan to cease its support for terrorism and to vacate territories it occupies in Kashmir.





A recent report highlights that despite internal instability, Pakistan's military continues to engage in anti-India terrorist activities. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir remains precarious, with increased militant infiltration reported. This has raised concerns about a potential resurgence of militancy in the region, which could undermine security gains made since the constitutional changes in August 2019.





India's diplomatic efforts have focused on raising awareness about Pakistan's role in fostering terrorism. Indian representatives have consistently pointed out the historical context of terrorist incidents linked to Pakistani groups, including significant attacks like those on the Indian Parliament and the 2008 Mumbai attacks.





In response to these accusations, Pakistan has condemned cross-border attacks from Afghan territory, highlighting its own security challenges. However, India maintains that Pakistan must address its internal policies that support terrorism as a state strategy.





India's stance is clear: it expects Pakistan to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from its territory, as this is seen as critical for regional stability and security.





ANI







