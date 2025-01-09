



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently emphasized the significance of the Maldives within India's Neighbourhood First Policy during discussions with Maldivian Defence Minister Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon. This policy aims to enhance regional stability and prosperity, particularly in the Indian Ocean region.





Singh reaffirmed India's dedication to strengthening bilateral relations with the Maldives, highlighting the recent state visit of President Mohamed Muizzu to India as a pivotal moment that has reoriented their partnership. He noted that the Joint Vision Document established during this visit serves as a guiding principle for both nations.





The Maldives is recognized as holding a "special position" under India's Neighbourhood First Policy, which focuses on fostering close ties with neighbouring countries. Singh stated that this policy is essential for ensuring stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region.





The discussions included a comprehensive review of defence and security cooperation, with Singh promising continued support for the Maldives' defence capabilities. This includes providing defence equipment, training, and capacity-building efforts tailored to the Maldives' national priorities.





The relationship between India and the Maldives is deeply rooted in historical, cultural, and commercial connections. India was among the first countries to recognize the Maldives after its independence in 1965, further underscoring its strategic significance due to geographical proximity and maritime trade routes.





Both nations expressed a commitment to work together under frameworks like SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), aiming for collaborative efforts in maritime security and economic partnerships.





Rajnath Singh's remarks reflect India's ongoing commitment to supporting the Maldives as a trusted partner, reinforcing the importance of this relationship under the broader context of regional security and cooperation in South Asia.





