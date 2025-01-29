



The 2nd High-Level Meeting between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Indonesian Coast Guard (Badan Keamanan Laut Republik Indonesia, BAKAMLA) took place on January 27, 2025, at the Coast Guard Headquarters in New Delhi.





This meeting was co-chaired by General Paramesh Sivamani, Director General of the ICG, and Vice Admiral Irvansyah, Chief of BAKAMLA, who led an eight-member delegation visiting India from January 24 to 28, 2025.





During the meeting, both parties renewed their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Maritime Safety and Security Cooperation for an additional three years. The discussions focused on enhancing operational collaboration in critical areas such as:





Maritime search and rescue Pollution response Maritime law enforcement





Both sides emphasized the importance of sharing best practices and conducting professional exchanges to bolster safety and resilience in the Indo-Pacific region.





In a significant gesture to strengthen ties, the ICG deployed the ship Shaunak to Jakarta from January 27 to January 30, 2025, to foster operational linkages with BAKAMLA. This renewal of the MoU underscores the commitment of both nations to ensure a secure and cooperative maritime environment while addressing regional maritime challenges.





