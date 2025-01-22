



India has officially joined the Eurodrone program as an observer state, a significant step in its defence collaboration with Europe. This decision was announced on January 21, 2025, by the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR), which manages the program involving Italy, France, Germany, and Spain.





India becomes the second Asia-Pacific country to gain observer status in the Eurodrone initiative, following Japan's inclusion in November 2023. This status allows India access to technical information related to the drone program but does not grant it a role in design or development decisions.





India's application for observer status was submitted in August 2024. The Eurodrone program aims to develop a Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Remotely Piloted Air System (RPAS) to enhance European autonomy in drone capabilities, reducing reliance on non-European systems like the US MQ-9B.





The Eurodrone is designed for long-endurance missions focused on Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance (ISTAR). It features a wingspan of 26 meters, can carry a payload of 2.3 tons, and is expected to have an operational range of up to 40 hours at altitudes of 45,000 feet. The aircraft will be equipped with advanced systems including electronic warfare capabilities.





The program has faced delays and rising costs since its launch in 2015. The first prototype flight is anticipated in 2027, with full operational capability expected by 2029. India's involvement is seen as a pathway to strengthen defence ties with Europe and explore collaborative opportunities in technology and manufacturing.





This development underscores India's commitment to enhancing its defence capabilities through international cooperation and aligns with its broader strategy of engaging with European defence initiatives.





ANI



