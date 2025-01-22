



The recent meeting of the Quad Foreign Ministers, held on January 21, 2025, in Washington D.C., underscored the group's commitment to enhancing economic opportunity and security in the Indo-Pacific region.





The Quad, comprising the United States, India, Australia, and Japan, reaffirmed its dedication to a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, emphasizing the importance of international law, democratic values, and territorial integrity as foundational principles for regional prosperity and stability.





The ministers expressed a unified stance against unilateral actions that threaten the status quo through force or coercion. They highlighted the necessity of strengthening regional maritime, economic, and technological security in response to growing threats, particularly from China.





The Quad nations committed to promoting reliable and resilient supply chains. This initiative aims to diversify supply chains that are currently concentrated in China, aligning with the manufacturing ambitions of the member countries.





The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation in technology sectors, including telecommunications and semiconductors, to prevent Chinese dominance in these critical areas.





The Quad ministers plan to meet regularly leading up to the next Quad Leaders' Summit scheduled for September 2025 in India. They aim to deepen collaboration and expand their agenda to address global challenges more effectively.





The discussions reflect a strategic shift towards a more coordinated approach among Quad nations to counterbalance China's influence in the region. By focusing on economic resilience and technological security, the Quad aims to foster a stable environment conducive to growth and cooperation among Indo-Pacific nations. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized that this meeting sends a clear message that the Quad will remain a "force for global good" amidst uncertain geopolitical dynamics.





ANI







