



In almost a week from now, India's twin SPADEX satellites will dock in space... This is a feat that only US, Russia, China and Europe have done so far... Docking is crucial technology that enables both robotic missions and human spaceflight missions... To understand the technology behind docking and the challenges involved, WION's Sidharth MP spoke to the Director of ISRO's satellite building facility.





A Giant Leap for India in Space Technology by placing India among global leaders in Space Docking Technology”, said Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh after the successful launch of SPADEX mission.





ISRO's Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission is set to perform its historic docking manoeuvre on January 7, 2025. This mission follows the successful launch of the two satellites involved, SDX01 (the Chaser) and SDX02 (the Target), on December 30, 2024. The primary objective of SpaDeX is to demonstrate in-space docking technology, which is essential for future missions involving satellite servicing and the construction of India's planned space station, Bharatiya Antariksh Station.





Mission Overview





Launch Date: Successful launch on December 30, 2024





Docking Date: January 7, 2025





Satellites Involved:





SDX01 (Chaser)





SDX02 (Target)





Altitude: Approximately 470 km above Earth





Docking Process





The docking process will involve precise manoeuvres where the two satellites will initially maintain a distance of about 20 kilometers. After establishing this separation, ISRO will use onboard propulsion systems to control their relative positions and bring them closer together, eventually leading to a docking attempt at a distance of just 3 meters apart. The entire operation is expected to showcase India's capability in orbital docking, a technology currently mastered by only a few nations including the US, Russia, and China.





Significance





Successful completion of the SpaDeX mission would mark India as the fourth nation to achieve in-space docking capabilities. This technology is crucial not only for future human spaceflight missions but also for enhancing operational flexibility in managing multiple spacecraft in orbit. It lays the groundwork for ambitious projects such as lunar missions and the establishment of a space station.





ISRO's SpaDeX mission represents a significant leap forward in India's space exploration efforts and technological advancements in orbital operations.





