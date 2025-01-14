



India and Spain are set to celebrate 2026 as a "dual year," focusing on cultural exchange, tourism, and advancements in artificial intelligence (AI). This announcement was made by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during his visit to Spain, where he addressed the Indian diaspora and emphasized the significance of this initiative in strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.





Jaishankar noted that the Indian diaspora plays a crucial role in enhancing India's global image and fostering stronger ties with Spain. He highlighted the existing annual trade between India and Spain, which amounts to USD 10 billion, and expressed optimism for future growth in various sectors, including railways, clean technology, drones, and space exploration.





During his address, Jaishankar announced that Spain will soon open a consulate in Bengaluru. This move is seen as a positive step towards deepening diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries.





The minister stated that both countries would work diligently throughout 2025 to prepare for the celebrations planned for 2026. He emphasized that this dual year would significantly impact long-term ties between India and Spain.





Jaishankar's visit marks his first as Foreign Minister to Spain, reflecting a growing recognition of India's influence on the global stage and its commitment to enhancing international partnerships.





ANI







