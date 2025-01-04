



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to host an Industry Outreach Event (IOE) 2025 aimed at enhancing self-reliance in defence through collaboration with the private sector. This initiative is part of India's broader Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) campaign, which seeks to reduce dependence on foreign defence systems and promote indigenous capabilities.





Phase One: An online session scheduled for January 13, 2025.





Phase Two: An onsite event at Air Force Station Guwahati on January 15, 2025. This phase will facilitate direct engagement between IAF personnel and industry stakeholders, allowing for in-depth discussions on defence needs and technological innovations.





Objectives of IOE 2025





Enhancing Collaboration: The event aims to create a platform for collaboration between the IAF, start-ups, and established defence industry players. This partnership is essential for fostering innovation and addressing specific operational challenges faced by the IAF.





Showcasing Opportunities: Participants will gain insights into the IAF's operational environment and explore how their technologies can contribute to strengthening India's defence capabilities.





Promoting Indigenous Development: The IAF is committed to achieving full domestic production of its inventory by 2047, emphasizing the need for rapid decision-making and innovation in response to evolving security threats.





Importance of Private Sector Involvement





The IAF recognizes the critical role of the private sector in advancing India's defence capabilities. By engaging with innovators and startups, the IAF aims to leverage their agility and technological expertise to enhance its operational readiness. This outreach program is seen as a vital step toward building a robust domestic defence ecosystem that can meet both current and future challenges.





The IOE 2025 underscores the IAF's commitment to indigenization and self-reliance, aligning with national security objectives while fostering economic growth through increased private sector participation in defence manufacturing.





