



Afcons Infrastructure has secured a significant contract valued at ₹1,084.54 crore from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), as announced on January 3, 2025. This project involves the augmentation of the Maritime Theatre Command (MTC) and the creation of a Ship Lift Facility (AMCSWF) at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.





Contract Details





Value: ₹1,084.54 crore (including GST)





The project includes civil, mechanical, electrical, HVAC, and Extra Low Voltage (ELV) systems, along with the installation of workshop equipment.





Completion Timeline: The work is scheduled to be completed within 36 months.





Execution Model: The project will follow a Design & Build (D&B) concept, which integrates both design and construction responsibilities.





Company





Afcons Infrastructure is part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group and has a robust legacy in executing complex engineering projects both domestically and internationally. The company has reported strong financial performance, with a consolidated net profit increase of 30% year-on-year despite a decline in revenue from operations.





Following the announcement of this contract, Afcons Infrastructure's shares experienced a notable rise, reflecting investor confidence in the company's capabilities and future prospects.





