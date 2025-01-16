



An encounter between security forces and Naxalites occurred in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on January 16, 2025, around 9 AM. This incident took place in the forested area of south Bijapur during an anti-Naxalite operation involving a joint team of security personnel.





This encounter follows a significant event on January 12, where five Naxalites, including two women, were killed in a similar operation. Security forces engaged in intermittent gunfire with the Maoists, resulting in the recovery of multiple firearms and explosives from the site.





In the ongoing operations, at least two police personnel were injured due to an IED blast attributed to the Naxalites near Putkel village under Basaguda police limits on the same day as the encounter. The situation remains fluid, with search operations continuing in the area to locate any remaining insurgents.





Bijapur is known as one of the most affected districts by Maoist activities in Chhattisgarh, often referred to as an epicentre for left-wing extremism in the region. This year alone, there have been multiple encounters resulting in the deaths of several Naxalites.





