



The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is set to celebrate its 49th Raising Day on February 1, 2025. This annual event commemorates the establishment of the ICG, which was formally established on February 1, 1977, under the Coast Guard Act of 1978. The day serves to honour the dedication and contributions of the Coast Guard personnel in safeguarding India's maritime interests.





The Indian Coast Guard plays a crucial role in ensuring maritime safety and security along India's extensive coastline, which spans over 7,516 kilometers. It is responsible for a variety of tasks including search and rescue operations, enforcing maritime law, and protecting the marine environment.





Since its inception, the ICG has evolved significantly from its initial fleet of just seven surface platforms to a robust force comprising 151 ships and 76 aircraft as of early 2025. The organization is expected to further enhance its capabilities, aiming for a target of 200 surface platforms and 100 aircraft by 2030.





The motto of the ICG, "Vayam Rakshamah" (We Protect), encapsulates its commitment to safeguarding India's maritime zones and ensuring the safety of seafarers and fishermen.





On this special day, various events are planned across different regions where the Coast Guard operates. These celebrations typically include:





Parades and demonstrations showcasing the capabilities of the Coast Guard.





Recognition ceremonies for personnel who have displayed exceptional service and bravery.





Community outreach programs to educate the public about maritime safety and the role of the Coast Guard in national security.





As the ICG approaches its 50th anniversary in 2027, it continues to adapt to emerging challenges in maritime security. This includes enhancing its technological infrastructure and expanding its operational capabilities through indigenous initiatives under the "Make in India" program.





The upcoming Raising Day is not only a celebration of past achievements but also an opportunity to reflect on future goals as the Indian Coast Guard remains a vital component of India's national security framework.





