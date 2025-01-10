



On January 10, 2025, the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and French Navy participated in a significant Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPE) off the western coast of India. This exercise involved complex maritime drills that highlighted the high degree of interoperability among the participating forces.





The exercise was part of a broader collaboration that included the French Carrier Strike Group (CSG), led by the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle. The CSG had recently arrived in India as part of Mission CLEMENCEAU 25, which aims to enhance maritime cooperation between India and France. The CSG's visit included stopovers in Goa and Kochi, where it engaged in joint training exercises with Indian naval vessels, including INS Mormugao.





Key objectives of the Maritime Partnership Exercise included:





Conducting joint air operations to improve coordination between the Indian Air Force and the French Navy

Enhancing interoperability between naval forces through various maritime drills

Strengthening strategic ties between India and France, which have been partners in defence since 1998





In addition to the maritime exercises, the visit includes several professional exchanges involving cross-deck visits and Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEE), which offer valuable opportunities for learning and enhancing military operations. The visit of the French ships aims to further strengthen ties and reaffirm India's commitment to constructive collaboration and mutual growth.





The exercise is part of ongoing efforts to bolster maritime security in the Indian Ocean region, where both countries regularly collaborate on various operational missions.





