



The Taliban has officially designated India as a "significant regional and economic partner" following high-level talks between officials from both nations, marking the most substantial engagement since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in 2021. This acknowledgment came after a meeting on January 8, 2025, in Dubai, where India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting Taliban Foreign Minister.





The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral relations and boosting trade through the Chabahar Port in Iran, a strategic project developed by India to facilitate trade routes that bypass Pakistan's ports. The Afghan foreign ministry emphasized the importance of strengthening ties with India as part of its "balanced and economy-focused foreign policy".





India's foreign ministry expressed interest in engaging in development projects within Afghanistan, aiming to support humanitarian efforts and improve trade connections.





This development could have implications for regional geopolitics, particularly concerning Pakistan, which has historically had strained relations with both Afghanistan and India. The meeting may exacerbate tensions given Pakistan's past conflicts with India and its ongoing issues with militant groups operating from Afghan territory.





Despite no formal recognition of the Taliban government by any foreign state, including India, this meeting signifies a potential shift towards more pragmatic relations. India maintains a small diplomatic presence in Kabul to facilitate humanitarian aid and trade under the Taliban regime. Moreover, other regional players like China and Russia have shown interest in increasing their economic engagement with Afghanistan, indicating a broader geopolitical landscape where Afghanistan is becoming a focal point for regional cooperation and competition.





This engagement marks a notable step in India's foreign policy strategy towards Afghanistan, seeking to stabilize relations while countering influences from rival nations.





Agencies







