



Indian Army troops have intensified their patrolling efforts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, specifically in the Poonch and Doda sectors, where they are operating in challenging winter conditions.





Patrolling In Adverse Conditions: Troops are conducting patrols at altitudes of approximately 10,000 feet, facing heavy snowfall and harsh weather. This is part of a broader strategy to ensure security and monitor any potential threats from across the border.





Increased Vigilance: Following a series of terror attacks in the region, including seven incidents resulting in 13 fatalities, the Indian Army has ramped up its surveillance and area domination operations. This includes regular patrols and intelligence-based operations aimed at monitoring terrorist movements.





Use of Advanced Technology: The Army is utilizing modern surveillance equipment, drones, and quadcopters to enhance their monitoring capabilities. These tools help in scanning forward areas along the LoC for any suspicious activities.





Training and Preparation: To maintain operational readiness, special training sessions and firing practice camps are being organized for personnel deployed in these high-altitude areas. This training focuses on both small arms and automatic weapons to prepare troops for potential encounters with terrorists.





Focus on Forest Areas: The Indian Army's operations particularly emphasize dense forest regions known for recent terrorist activities, ensuring comprehensive coverage and response capabilities.





These efforts reflect the Indian Army's commitment to maintaining security along the LoC amid adverse climatic conditions and rising tensions in the region.





ANI











