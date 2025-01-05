



ISRO has successfully operated India's first space robotic arm, the Relocatable Robotic Manipulator-Technology Demonstrator (RRM-TD), aboard the POEM4 platform as part of the PSLV-C60 SpaDeX mission. This milestone was showcased in a video released by ISRO, demonstrating the arm's capabilities in performing various tasks in space.





Robotic Arm Functionality: The RRM-TD is equipped with seven actuators, allowing for complex manipulations. The video illustrates its operations, starting from unlocking and lifting from its base position to performing intricate tasks using visual servoing techniques, which involve controlling the robot's motion based on visual input.





Developed by the ISRO Inertial Systems Unit (IISU), this robotic arm features advanced technologies including indigenous robotic joints and arm controllers. It is designed to operate with multiple safety features and is equipped with cameras for precise operations.





The POEM4 mission utilizes the fourth stage of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) as a platform for scientific experiments, including biological tests involving living cells. This marks a significant step as it is the first time biological experiments are being conducted in space on an Indian-made rocket.





The successful operation of the RRM-TD is expected to play a crucial role in future space missions, including India's planned space station and lunar explorations. The robotic arm will facilitate tasks such as object relocation and maintenance work in orbit.





ISRO's achievement reflects a significant advancement in India's capabilities in space robotics, contributing to the nation's growing expertise in this critical area of technology.



