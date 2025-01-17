



The Palestinian envoy, Abed Elrazeg, has expressed a strong desire to see the Indian flag in Gaza, emphasizing India's potential role in providing humanitarian assistance and facilitating a long-term ceasefire in the ongoing conflict.





He highlighted that India could play an "important role" in aiding the Palestinian people, especially in light of the recent escalations in violence and humanitarian crises resulting from the Israel-Hamas conflict that began in October 2023.





Elrazeg's comments reflect a broader hope for international support, particularly from nations like India, which has historical ties to Palestine.





He called upon Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to engage actively in peace efforts and assist in addressing the urgent needs of those affected by the conflict.





The envoy's remarks come at a time when many countries are re-evaluating their roles and responsibilities regarding humanitarian aid and conflict resolution in the region.





ANI







