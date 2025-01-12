



INSV 'Tarini', an Indian Naval Sailing Vessel, successfully crossed the International Date Line (IDL) on January 9, 2025, at approximately 11:30 AM IST. This significant achievement marks a milestone in the vessel's ongoing global circumnavigation expedition led by two women officers, Lieutenant Commander Dilna K and Lieutenant Commander Roopa A.





The vessel is part of the Navika Sagar Parikrama II, an expedition aimed at completing a double-handed circumnavigation of the globe via the three Great Capes. INSV 'Tarini' was flagged off from Goa on October 2, 2024, by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of Naval Staff.





After departing Lyttelton Port in New Zealand on January 6, 2025, the crew embarked on one of the longest and most challenging legs of their journey, heading towards Port Stanley in the Falkland Islands—a distance of approximately 5,600 nautical miles (about 10,400 km).





As they crossed the IDL, the crew adjusted their clocks to reflect the transition between consecutive calendar days, symbolizing this unique moment in their voyage. The crossing is celebrated as a testament to their perseverance and skill during a demanding phase of their expedition.





