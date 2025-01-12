



Dr. V Narayanan has been appointed as the new chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and will assume office on January 14, 2025. His appointment marks a significant leadership change, as he succeeds Dr. S. Somanath, who has held the position since January 2022.





Dr. Narayanan, a native of Tamil Nadu, joined ISRO in 1984 and has dedicated nearly four decades to the organisation. He earned his MTech in Cryogenic Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur in 1989, where he graduated first in his class. He later completed his Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering from the same institution in 2001.





Narayanan has played a pivotal role in advancing India's capabilities in cryogenic technology, which is crucial for high-performance rocket launches. He is recognized for his contributions to the development of the CE20 cryogenic engine, which powers the LVM3 rocket used in missions such as Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3. His leadership at the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) has been instrumental in developing key propulsion systems for both rockets and satellites.





Chandrayaan Missions: Narayanan was part of the team that analysed the failure of the Chandrayaan-2 mission and implemented corrective measures that led to the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3.





Cryogenic Engine Development: He led efforts to develop India's indigenous cryogenic engines, overcoming significant technological barriers after Russia denied access to such technology due to international pressures.





Future Missions: As chairman, he will oversee critical projects, including the Gaganyaan human spaceflight program and the upcoming Chandrayaan-4 mission.





Vision For ISRO





Dr. Narayanan's appointment comes at a time when ISRO is poised for significant advancements in space exploration and satellite technology. His expertise is expected to guide India towards ambitious goals, including establishing a space station and enhancing capabilities for deep space missions. Former ISRO chairman K. Sivan praised Narayanan's experience and vision, asserting that he is well-equipped to lead ISRO into its next chapter.





