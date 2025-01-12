



The recent remarks by an Indian Army commander emphasise the critical role of land in warfare, asserting that victory or defeat will ultimately be determined on land, regardless of the operational domains involved. This statement was made during an investiture ceremony at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi, where the commander highlighted the necessity for the army to remain vigilant and well-prepared, particularly given ongoing global conflicts that encourage militaristic resolutions to disputes.





The commander stressed that the army's role is crucial for achieving victory on land, stating, "The responsibility of winning is in your hands," and underscoring that there are no second chances in war.





He referenced two significant wars currently affecting international stability, indicating that many nations are intertwined with these conflicts. This situation necessitates heightened readiness along India's northern and western borders.





The commander noted the rapid evolution of warfare technology and urged a shift in mindset to adapt to these changes. He emphasized that future conflicts will extend beyond traditional battlefields, incorporating cyber and electronic domains alongside land, air, and sea.





The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war was cited as a contemporary example illustrating that land victories are essential for achieving strategic goals. This perspective aligns with India's historical focus on ground forces due to its geographical challenges with neighboring countries like Pakistan and China.





The address also touched on the modernization of military equipment and tactics, highlighting the importance of integrating new technologies to enhance combat capabilities. The army is moving towards a more sophisticated operational framework that includes revising tactics and procedures to meet future challenges effectively.





The army commander's statements reflect a comprehensive understanding of modern warfare's complexities, reaffirming the enduring significance of land operations in determining military outcomes.





PTI







