



Ben Gvir's Criticism of Ceasefire Deal: Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has labeled the proposed ceasefire deal as "reckless," expressing his strong opposition to the agreement. He argues that it undermines Israel's security interests and could embolden adversaries.





Threat to Resign: In a significant political move, Ben Gvir has threatened to resign from the government if the ceasefire is implemented. This statement highlights the internal tensions within the Israeli government regarding the handling of the ongoing conflict and peace negotiations.





Ben Gvir's comments come amid heightened discussions about a ceasefire in the region, reflecting broader concerns from right-wing factions in Israel about concessions made to militant groups. His stance underscores the challenges Prime Minister Netanyahu faces in maintaining coalition stability while navigating complex security issues.





These developments indicate a potential rift within the Israeli government, as differing views on national security and diplomatic strategies come to the forefront.





ANI







