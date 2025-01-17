



The Supreme Court of India has denied bail to E Abubacker, the former chairman of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). This decision was made on January 17, 2025, after Abubacker challenged a previous ruling from the Delhi High Court that also denied him bail.





Abubacker was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) during a crackdown on the PFI in September 2022, which was part of a broader initiative to combat terrorism and unlawful activities linked to the organization.





He sought bail on medical grounds, citing health issues such as Parkinson's disease and complications following cancer surgery. However, the Supreme Court found the medical evidence insufficient to warrant his release at this stage. The bench, consisting of Justices MM Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal, reviewed a medical report from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) before making their decision.





In addition to denying bail, the Supreme Court rejected Abubacker's request for house arrest if he were not released. The court indicated that he could approach the trial court again for bail if his health deteriorates further. The NIA has accused Abubacker and other PFI members of conspiring to raise funds for terrorist activities and conducting training camps aimed at indoctrination.





This ruling follows a series of legal challenges faced by Abubacker since his arrest, including a previous denial by the Delhi High Court which cited strong prima facie evidence against him in relation to UAPA offenses.





