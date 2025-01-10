



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently addressed the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, emphasizing the significant role of the Indian diaspora in India's development and global engagement. The event, held from January 8 to 10, 2025, is themed "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat" (Developed India), highlighting the contributions of overseas Indians to the nation's growth.





Jaishankar described the diaspora as a "living bridge" connecting India to the world, asserting that their involvement is crucial for India's aspirations in a globalized era. He stated, “No country has grown by itself; every country has grown with global partners,” stressing the importance of partnerships that include technology transfer and resource sharing. He also noted that the government is committed to enhancing the ease of doing business and improving consular services for Indians abroad, ensuring that they feel supported during challenging times.









During his remarks, Jaishankar highlighted Odisha's historical significance and its role in India's Purvodaya initiative aimed at developing eastern India. He encouraged diaspora members to reflect on opportunities in trade, technology, and tourism, which are pivotal for fostering economic growth. The minister reassured attendees of the government's backing, stating, “In times of difficulties, you can be confident that the Modi Sarkar has your back”.





The PBD serves as a platform for over 50 countries' representatives to connect and contribute to India's development journey. It celebrates the achievements of the Indian diaspora while fostering discussions on their role in shaping India's future.





ANI







