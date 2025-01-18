



Elon Musk hosted a delegation of prominent Indian business leaders at SpaceX's Starbase facility in Texas on January 17, 2025. This event, organized by the India Global Forum (IGF) and led by its founder Manoj Ladwa, marked a significant opportunity for Indian entrepreneurs to engage directly with Musk and explore SpaceX's advanced space exploration technologies.





The delegation included notable figures such as Ritesh Agarwal (OYO), Kalyan Raman (Flipkart), Prashant Ruia (Essar Capital), and Aryaman Birla (Aditya Birla Group). This diverse group represented various sectors, including technology, manufacturing, and renewable energy.





Attendees toured the Starbase facility and witnessed the successful launch and booster recovery of SpaceX's Starship Flight 7, providing them with first hand experience of SpaceX's operations.





During a moderated discussion, Musk emphasized the potential for deeper collaboration between the United States and India, particularly in technology and space exploration. He expressed optimism about the future of bilateral relations, advocating for reduced trade barriers to enhance commerce between the two nations.





Musk shared insights into his companies' missions, including SpaceX, Tesla, and Neuralink. He highlighted his belief in technology's transformative potential and discussed his vision for artificial intelligence, noting confidence in Grok 3 becoming one of the most sophisticated AI systems globally.





This meeting comes at a pivotal time as it coincides with the anticipated inauguration of Donald Trump as President of the United States. The event underscores the growing importance of collaboration between India and global leaders in shaping a sustainable future through technology. Ladwa remarked on the significance of such dialogues in fostering partnerships that could address global challenges.





This gathering not only showcased Musk's commitment to strengthening ties with India but also highlighted India's increasing role in the global innovation landscape.





ANI











