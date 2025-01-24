



Maharashtra has made significant strides in attracting investment during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 in Davos, signing a total of 20 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) valued at ₹4.99 lakh crore on January 22, 2025. This initiative is expected to generate over 92,000 jobs across various sectors, including defence, renewable energy, steel, and infrastructure.





The JSW Group signed a landmark MoU committing ₹3 lakh crore towards sectors such as steel manufacturing, renewable energy, electric vehicles (EVs), and infrastructure. This investment is projected to create approximately 10,000 jobs in Maharashtra.





Diverse Investments: Other notable agreements include:





Waaree Energies Limited: Committed ₹30,000 crore for solar energy projects, expected to create around 7,500 jobs.





Blackstone-Panchshil Realty: Plans to invest ₹25,000 crore in data centres within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.





Kalyani Group: Investing ₹5,200 crore in defence and EV sectors, generating about 4,000 jobs.





Focus on Economic Growth: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized that these investments align with Maharashtra's goal of contributing to India's ambition of achieving a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030. The agreements span critical areas such as green energy, IT infrastructure, and manufacturing.





The MoUs signed at Davos mark a pivotal moment for Maharashtra's economic landscape, enhancing its industrial capabilities and fostering job creation. The commitment from various companies reflects strong investor confidence and the state's efforts to facilitate business through improved policies and infrastructure.





