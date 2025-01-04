



India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has firmly rejected recent media reports alleging Indian interference in the domestic politics of the Maldives, labelling these claims as lacking credibility. The MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, emphasized that the articles in question are driven by a "compulsive hostility towards India," suggesting a pattern of biased reporting that undermines their reliability.





The context for these allegations arises amid heightened tensions in Maldives-India relations, particularly following the election of President Mohamed Muizzu, who has adopted a more critical stance towards India compared to his predecessor Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. Muizzu's administration has been associated with an "India Out" campaign, which seeks to reduce India's influence and military presence in the Maldives, reflecting broader nationalist sentiments within the country.





Despite these political dynamics, India maintains that it has historically refrained from intervening in Maldivian affairs. The MEA reiterated its commitment to respecting the sovereignty of Maldives and highlighted that any claims of interference are unfounded and politically motivated.





