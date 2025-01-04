



India's commitment to supporting the Maldives was highlighted during a recent meeting between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel. Jaishankar emphasized India's role as a steadfast ally, reiterating that the Maldives is a "very concrete expression" of India's Neighbourhood First policy, which prioritizes relationships with neighbouring countries in South Asia.





Jaishankar assured Khaleel of India's ongoing support, particularly in light of the Maldives' current economic challenges. He noted that India has historically acted as an immediate responder to the Maldives' needs, providing timely assistance during crises.





Khaleel expressed appreciation for the emergency financial aid extended by India, which has been crucial for the Maldives during difficult times. This reflects India's commitment to being a reliable partner.





The two nations signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at implementing high-impact community development projects in the Maldives, further strengthening their collaborative efforts.





Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing economic and maritime security cooperation, aligning with the Joint Vision established during President Mohamed Muizzu's visit to India in October 2024.





The meeting marks a significant step in reinforcing India-Maldives relations, showcasing India's dedication to supporting its neighbour through various initiatives and partnerships.





ANI







