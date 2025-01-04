



Pakistan has issued 94 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for their upcoming visit to the Shadani Darbar in Sindh, scheduled from January 5 to January 15, 2025. This visit coincides with the 316th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Sant Shadaram Sahib, an important 18th-century spiritual leader revered for his teachings and believed by his followers to be an incarnation of Shiva.





The issuance of these visas falls under the 1974 Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines, which facilitates pilgrimages between India and Pakistan, allowing devotees access to sacred sites in both countries. The High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi expressed its commitment to supporting religious tourism and preserving sacred sites, emphasizing the importance of these cultural exchanges despite occasional political tensions that can affect visa approvals.





The Shadani Darbar, established by Sant Shadaram Sahib, is a significant pilgrimage destination located in Hayat Pitafi, Ghotki District. The site holds deep spiritual significance for many Hindus, and the recent visa issuance reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen people-to-people ties between India and Pakistan through religious tourism.





