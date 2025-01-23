The ideaForge SWITCH MINI UAV has recently received certification from the Indian military, marking a significant advancement in India's unmanned aerial vehicle capabilities. This certification is part of a broader effort by the Indian Armed Forces to enhance surveillance and reconnaissance operations along challenging terrains, particularly in border areas.





The SWITCH MINI is a hybrid drone that combines vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capabilities with fixed-wing performance. This design allows it to operate without the need for runways, making it suitable for varied environments, including rugged and remote locations.





Specifications:





Weight: Less than 6.5 kg

Wingspan: 2.6 meters

Flight Time: Over 120 minutes

Operational Range: Up to 15 km

Payload: Equipped with advanced imaging systems, including thermal and optical cameras.





Military Certification And Applications





The “Fit for Indian Military Use” certification is a testament to the SWITCH MINI UAV’s adherence to the highest quality benchmarks and its time-tested operational excellence over years of deployment by the Indian Armed Forces. It validates the UAV’s capability to deliver unmatched and reliable performance under demanding operational conditions, including high-altitude environments with extreme weather challenges. This recognition further boosts ideaForge’s credibility in both domestic and international markets as a trusted partner for dependable defence and civil solutions.





The SWITCH MINI UAV has been tested against rigorous military standards, including JSS 55555 and MIL Standard 461E, ensuring its reliability in electromagnetic compatibility and other critical military parameters. The Indian Army aims to utilize this UAV for various applications, such as:





Border Surveillance: Enhancing security measures along sensitive borders.





Reconnaissance Missions: Conducting intelligence-gathering operations without risking personnel.





Anti-Terror Operations: Monitoring high-risk areas effectively from a distance.





The certification of the SWITCH MINI UAV aligns with India's strategic objectives to bolster its defence capabilities amid increasing regional tensions. The Indian Army has already placed substantial orders for ideaForge's UAVs, indicating trust in their operational effectiveness and technological advancements.

The successful integration of such drones is expected to significantly improve situational awareness and operational efficiency in military operations across diverse terrains.





In summary, the certification of the ideaForge SWITCH MINI UAV represents a pivotal development in India's defence technology landscape, enhancing the military's capacity for surveillance and reconnaissance in challenging environments.





