



Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is currently in Tokyo, where he is actively engaging with senior executives from Toyota Motor Corporation to discuss potential investment opportunities in the state's burgeoning automotive sector.





During his four-day visit, Yadav emphasised Madhya Pradesh's strategic advantages, including its central location in India, which facilitates easy access to various markets, and highlighted the Pithampur Auto Cluster as a significant hub for automotive businesses.





In meetings with Toyota officials, including Toshiyuki Nakahara and Masahiro Nogi, Yadav made a compelling case for Toyota to establish facilities in Madhya Pradesh.





He pointed out that the state is India's second-largest manufacturer of trucks and buses and the third-largest for cars, boasting a robust infrastructure and a skilled workforce. The state produces around 50,000 trained youth annually through its 52 private and 17 government technology and engineering colleges, which can support Toyota's operational needs.





Yadav also noted that Madhya Pradesh has a favorable business environment characterized by investor-friendly policies and significant capital subsidies of up to 40%. In the fiscal year 2024, the state exported automobiles and components worth $191 million to over 200 countries, showcasing its integration into global supply chains.





Toyota officials expressed interest in evaluating trade ties further at the upcoming Global Investor Summit in Madhya Pradesh, indicating a willingness to strengthen collaboration with the state government.





ANI







