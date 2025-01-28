



Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav arrived in Tokyo on January 28, 2025, for a four-day official visit aimed at attracting investments to his state.





Upon his arrival, he received a warm welcome from the Indian community in Japan, highlighting the strong ties between the two nations and the diaspora's support for initiatives promoting economic growth in Madhya Pradesh.





During his visit, Dr. Yadav is expected to engage with various stakeholders, including meetings with representatives from major companies like Toyota, to discuss potential investments and collaborations.





His trip is part of a broader initiative titled "Invest in Madhya Pradesh," which seeks to enhance the state's economic landscape through global partnerships.





ANI







