



Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is currently on a visit to Japan, where he has been actively inviting Japanese investments in various sectors, particularly in hydroelectric projects. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance economic ties and attract international investment ahead of the Global Investors Summit 2025, scheduled for February 24-25 in Bhopal.





During his discussions with Japanese business leaders and officials, Yadav emphasized the potential for investment in hydro projects, aiming to leverage Japan's expertise in renewable energy technologies.





He noted that Madhya Pradesh exported goods worth $92.8 million to Japan in the fiscal year 2023-24, highlighting the existing trade relationship and expressing optimism for future investments.





Beyond hydro projects, Yadav is also courting investments in advanced manufacturing, electronics, and healthcare, sectors where Japan holds significant expertise. His government aims to enhance the state's industrial capabilities to attract global investors.





Yadav stated that Madhya Pradesh's economy has tripled over the past decade and set a target to double its growth within the next five years. He is keen on making the state a preferred destination for both domestic and international investors.





The Global Investors Summit will feature participation from over 15,000 investors from more than 30 countries, focusing on various sectors including renewable energy and IT. Japan's involvement as a partner country is seen as crucial for technology transfer and industrial growth in Madhya Pradesh.





This visit not only aims to strengthen economic ties with Japan but also positions Madhya Pradesh as a significant player in attracting foreign investments in India.





