



Elon Musk's SpaceX is set to bring NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore back to Earth after an extended stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Initially launched in June 2024 on a Boeing Starliner mission intended for just eight days, the astronauts have remained in orbit due to technical issues with the Starliner, which has since returned uncrewed.





Williams and Wilmore launched on June 5, 2024, as part of a critical test flight for Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. The mission was designed to test the spacecraft's capabilities for future crewed flights.





Following their arrival at the ISS, the Starliner encountered multiple technical problems, including issues with its propulsion system, which led NASA to decide against returning the astronauts on the Starliner.





As a result of these complications, Williams and Wilmore have been at the ISS for nearly ten months. NASA has confirmed that both astronauts are healthy and engaged in ongoing research projects while in space.





SpaceX has been contracted to return them aboard a Crew Dragon capsule as part of the Crew-9 mission, now scheduled for late March 2025. This decision was made after assessing safety concerns regarding their return on the Starliner.





On January 29, 2025, President Donald Trump publicly requested that Elon Musk expedite the return of Williams and Wilmore, stating they had been "virtually abandoned" in space. Musk responded affirmatively on social media, indicating that SpaceX would assist in their return as soon as possible. However, NASA has reiterated its plans for a scheduled return via SpaceX's Crew Dragon mission around March 2025.





There has been significant media attention surrounding the astronauts' extended stay and calls for immediate action from political figures, their safe return is being coordinated through established NASA and SpaceX protocols.





