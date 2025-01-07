



Rajnath Singh is set to meet Maldivian Defence Minister Mohammed Ghassan Maumoon on January 8, 2025, in New Delhi. This meeting aims to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation between India and the Maldives, focusing on various aspects such as training, exercises, and defence projects to enhance the capabilities of the Maldives National Defence Forces (MNDF).





Key Details of The Meeting





Date and Duration: The meeting will occur on January 8, as part of a three-day visit by Minister Maumoon, which includes stops in Goa and Mumbai

Agenda: The discussions will cover: Review of bilateral defence cooperation. Training programs and regular military exercises. Supply of defence equipment and enhancement of MNDF capabilities.





This engagement follows a series of high-level visits between the two nations, including a recent visit by Maldives Foreign Minister Abdullah Khaleel from January 2-4, 2025. These interactions are part of India's broader strategy under its "Neighbourhood First" policy, which emphasizes stability and security in the Indian Ocean Region.





The meeting is particularly significant given the recent shifts in Maldives' political landscape, especially after President Mohamed Muizzu's pro-China stance and the subsequent withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives.





