



The Islamic State (IS), also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), and by its Arabic acronym Daesh, is a transnational Salafi jihadist group that emerged from the chaos of the Iraq War. Founded in 2004, it initially operated as a faction within al-Qaeda in Iraq. Under the leadership of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, IS declared itself a caliphate in June 2014, claiming religious authority over all Muslims and seeking to establish a state governed by strict interpretations of Sharia law.





While IS experienced significant territorial gains, controlling large parts of Iraq and Syria at its peak, it has since been largely routed by U.S.-led military efforts. Despite losing its territorial claims, IS remains active, particularly through decentralized networks and affiliates across Africa, Asia, and Europe.





Attacks Inspired By the Islamic State





The Islamic State has inspired numerous attacks globally, often carried out by offshoot groups or lone wolves motivated by its ideology. Here are notable instances:





New Orleans Attack (2025): A recent attack involved a Texas man who drove a truck into a crowd during New Year's celebrations, killing 15 people. He was found to have posted videos expressing inspiration from IS shortly before the attack.





Moscow Theatre Attack (2024): An attack attributed to an Afghanistan-based IS affiliate resulted in approximately 130 fatalities during a theatre event in Moscow.





San Bernardino Shooting (2015): A husband-and-wife duo killed 14 people in California, pledging allegiance to IS during the attack.





Orlando Nightclub Shooting (2016): A gunman killed 49 people at a gay nightclub in Florida, declaring his allegiance to al-Baghdadi during a 911 call.





These incidents reflect a pattern where individuals or small groups act on the radical ideology propagated by IS, often without direct coordination with the central organization. This decentralized nature allows IS to maintain influence despite its diminished operational capabilities in its former territories.





Current Status And Influence





Today, while IS is significantly weakened and lacks territorial control, it continues to pose a threat through its ability to inspire violence. Experts note that IS functions more as a brand than as a centralized command structure, facilitating attacks by various affiliated groups and individuals globally. The group's ideology remains appealing to some segments of society, leading to sporadic but deadly incidents that echo its violent principles.





AP







